Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $290.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.94.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $234.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.28. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $2,239,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

