Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 54,651,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,196,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,739 shares of company stock valued at $524,802. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

