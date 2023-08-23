Pershing Square Capital Manage Acquires 1,200 Shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE:HHH) Stock

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,200 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,586,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,838,068.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 899 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.96 per share, for a total transaction of $67,389.04.

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HHH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.19. 165,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,652. ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, MPCs, Strategic Developments, and Seaport. The MPC segment is involved in the horizontal development of residential land and selling the improved acreage to homebuilders for the eventual sale of homes to new residents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.