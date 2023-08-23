Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $71.95

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.95 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.87). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 69.70 ($0.89), with a volume of 71,796 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, July 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £136.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7,040.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

