Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) VP Sells $87,018.10 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $87,018.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,365.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 89,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,433. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. Popular had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $954.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Popular by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

