Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Position Decreased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,917 shares during the period. Post makes up about 1.7% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.83% of Post worth $104,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $88.11. 481,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,530. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

