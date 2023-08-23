Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.97

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.97 and traded as high as C$37.01. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$36.57, with a volume of 2,418,758 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POW shares. Cfra increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.25.
Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance
Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 105.00%.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.
