ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.30

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2023

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDVGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.30 and last traded at $59.79, with a volume of 36458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $813.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,815,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.