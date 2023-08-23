ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.30

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.30 and last traded at $59.79, with a volume of 36458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $813.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,815,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.