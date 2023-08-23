ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Down 0.2%

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.59. 22,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 29,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 49.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 82.4% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

