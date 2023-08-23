ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 1.7 %

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Stories

