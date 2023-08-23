Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PRU traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,765. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.