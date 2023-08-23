Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 189,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,511.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,883.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 8,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $51,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,511.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,883.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,892 shares of company stock valued at $101,104. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.