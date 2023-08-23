Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:PMM traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 189,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,368. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.
In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,883.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 8,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $51,588.39. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,892 shares of company stock worth $101,104. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
