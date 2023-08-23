Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMM traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 189,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,368. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,883.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 8,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $51,588.39. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,892 shares of company stock worth $101,104. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

