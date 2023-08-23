Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Aptiv PLC Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptiv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Aptiv’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $96.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

