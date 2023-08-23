Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issued By Zacks Research

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical device company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 529,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after acquiring an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,273,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,921,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,783,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

