Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Raised by Analyst

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alliant Energy in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.