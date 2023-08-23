Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.07% and a negative return on equity of 189.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ICPT stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $444.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 421,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 78,954 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
