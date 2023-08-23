Qtum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.74 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $236.16 million and $3.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00008474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.19 or 0.06330697 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00039197 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00028171 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

