Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,578 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Qualys Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.91. The stock had a trading volume of 173,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,917. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.27.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.65.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
