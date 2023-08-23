Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Critical Review

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) and Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and Quince Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -98.77% -82.00% Quince Therapeutics N/A -32.02% -30.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Palisade Bio and Quince Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 1 0 0 2.00 Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Palisade Bio currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,502.47%. Given Palisade Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

0.1% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palisade Bio and Quince Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 421.75 -$14.26 million N/A N/A Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.66 million N/A N/A

Palisade Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Quince Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults. It has a license agreement with the Regents of the University of California; and co-development and distribution agreement with Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd. Palisade Bio, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

