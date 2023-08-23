RBG (LON:RBGP) Trading 1.1% Higher

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.70 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29). 464,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 651,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.25 ($0.28).

RBG Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.24. The company has a market capitalization of £21.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marianne Ismail purchased 100,000 shares of RBG stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,240.88). Corporate insiders own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Featured Articles

