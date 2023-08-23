Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Reading International has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.
In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $36,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,740 shares of company stock worth $321,140 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
