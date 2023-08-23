Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Reading International has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $36,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,740 shares of company stock worth $321,140 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

