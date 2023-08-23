Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ag Growth International (AGGZF)

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS: AGGZF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2023 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00.

8/14/2023 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$84.00.

8/14/2023 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$82.00.

8/14/2023 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$83.00.

7/18/2023 – Ag Growth International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock remained flat at $45.78 during trading on Wednesday. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.54. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This is a positive change from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

