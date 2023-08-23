Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

