Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $925.00 at Barclays

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $900.00 to $925.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.27.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $840.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $753.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $765.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $572.22 and a 52 week high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,653 shares of company stock worth $1,253,429. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.