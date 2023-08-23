Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $980.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $980.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $840.63 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $572.22 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $753.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $765.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,653 shares of company stock worth $1,253,429. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

