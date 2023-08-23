Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Humana Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2024 earnings at $9.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $10.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $37.15 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.95.

Shares of HUM opened at $484.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Humana has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 40.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Humana by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

