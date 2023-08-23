Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 23rd (ATD, CSIQ, DNTL, FORA, IVQ.U, LAC, LOW, MAG, NWE, SU)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 23rd:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was given a C$75.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.80. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was given a $37.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $225.00 to $230.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has C$54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$44.00.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$3.75. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price boosted by CSFB from $106.50 to $108.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.