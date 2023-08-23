Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 23rd (ATD, CSIQ, DNTL, FORA, IVQ.U, LAC, LOW, MAG, NWE, SU)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 23rd:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was given a C$75.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL)

had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.80. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was given a $37.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $225.00 to $230.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has C$54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$44.00.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$3.75. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price boosted by CSFB from $106.50 to $108.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

