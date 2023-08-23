Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) in the last few weeks:
- 8/17/2023 – Golub Capital BDC is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Golub Capital BDC had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Golub Capital BDC was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.50 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Golub Capital BDC had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Golub Capital BDC Price Performance
GBDC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 563,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
