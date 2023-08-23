Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2023 – Golub Capital BDC is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Golub Capital BDC had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Golub Capital BDC was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.50 price target on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Golub Capital BDC had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 563,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

