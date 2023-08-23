Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) and Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Emergent BioSolutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions 1 2 2 0 2.20

Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 518.10%. Given Emergent BioSolutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emergent BioSolutions is more favorable than Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.20 million ($11.80) -0.65 Emergent BioSolutions $1.12 billion 0.21 -$223.80 million ($12.08) -0.38

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Emergent BioSolutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emergent BioSolutions. Hepion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emergent BioSolutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Emergent BioSolutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -102.98% -79.10% Emergent BioSolutions -56.63% -23.29% -10.38%

Volatility & Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent BioSolutions has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care. The company offers ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; Anthrasil to for inhalational anthrax; Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent to treat botulinum disease; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Ebanga, a monoclonal antibody to treat infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus; raxibacumab injection for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; reactive skin decontamination lotion kits; TEMBEXA for the treatment of human smallpox disease; Trobigard, an auto-injector atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride auto-injector for the emergency treatment of known or suspected exposure to nerve agents; and vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses complications from smallpox vaccine. It also provides NARCAN, a nasal spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vivotif, an oral vaccine for typhoid fever; and Vaxchora, a single-dose oral vaccine to treat cholera. In addition, the company is developing AV7909, an anthrax vaccine; CGRD-001, a pralidoxime chloride/atropine auto-injector; CHIKV VLP, a chikungunya virus VLP vaccine; EBS-LASV; EGRD-001, a diazepam auto-injector; SIAN, an antidote for the initial treatment of acute poisoning of cyanide; and UniFlu, a universal influenza vaccine. Further, it provides contract development and manufacturing services comprising drug substance and product manufacturing, and packaging, as well as technology transfer, process, and analytical development services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.