Reviewing RXO (RXO) and Its Rivals

RXO (NYSE:RXO) is one of 35 public companies in the "Transportation services" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare RXO to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,584.27% 11.07% -3.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 108 933 1839 32 2.62

RXO currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.41%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 41.99%. Given RXO’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RXO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RXO and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion $92.00 million 169.38 RXO Competitors $4.03 billion $228.37 million 28.75

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RXO competitors beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

