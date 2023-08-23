Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,441,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $344,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.10. 3,134,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,775,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $118.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

