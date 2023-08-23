Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.64

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 301639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.