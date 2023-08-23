Richard K. Mochulsky Sells 4,500 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,541 shares in the company, valued at $52,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 90,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,626. The company has a market capitalization of $165.54 million, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $19.93.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $194.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.70 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 33.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

