Richard K. Mochulsky Sells 4,500 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,541 shares in the company, valued at $52,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 90,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,626. The company has a market capitalization of $165.54 million, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $19.93.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $194.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.70 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPAA
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Motorcar Parts of America
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.