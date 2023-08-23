Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $313,331.30 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $313,331.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $181,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $156,360.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $561,960.00.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.62. 9,229,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,126,006. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 693,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,589 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.