Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC lessened its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Elequin Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 24.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

RVT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,824. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.