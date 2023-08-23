Ruffer LLP Acquires New Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 11,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

NYSE PAAS traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,224. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.06%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

