Ruffer LLP Has $21.47 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,336 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.60% of Federated Hermes worth $21,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after buying an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FHI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 322,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,266. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,551 shares of company stock worth $3,623,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

