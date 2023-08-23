Ruffer LLP Has $44.60 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ruffer LLP grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 428,018 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 1.5% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.09% of General Motors worth $44,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,206,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,456,972. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

