Ruffer LLP Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ruffer LLP reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,451 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.51. 5,343,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,655,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $59.71 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

