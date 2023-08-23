Ruffer LLP Purchases 1,551 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ruffer LLP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.95. 6,843,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,114,903. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.