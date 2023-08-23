Ruffer LLP Sells 1,732,397 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ruffer LLP reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,732,397 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

SYF traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,093. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.