Ruffer LLP Sells 258,991 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Ruffer LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,194,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,991 shares during the quarter. Coty makes up approximately 2.6% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Coty were worth $74,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. 3,946,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,104. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.02.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

