Rugby Resources (CVE:RUG) Trading Down 18.2%

Rugby Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 405,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 107,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Rugby Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$10.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.60.

About Rugby Resources

Rugby Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest the Colombia gold project; 100% interest in the Cobrasco copper project that covers approximately 3,000 hectares located in the Choco Region of Colombia; and Georgetown project comprising various exploration permits totaling 849 square kilometers located in North Queensland, Australia.

