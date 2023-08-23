Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares during the quarter. Ryanair comprises about 4.7% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 0.63% of Ryanair worth $135,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Ryanair by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 113,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

