Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,414,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,879,000 after acquiring an additional 491,890 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,602,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.