Secret (SIE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.50 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $1,332.06 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00164234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00028176 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015760 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003869 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00245024 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $278.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.