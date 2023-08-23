SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Trading Down 7.2 %
NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 104.64% and a negative net margin of 47.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.