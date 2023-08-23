ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $91,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $15,944,419. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $568.00. 1,127,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,548. The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

