Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Trading Up 0.5 %
Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Siebert Financial
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.