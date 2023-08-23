Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.